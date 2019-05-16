Bill Murray is up for the ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot

The actor played Dr. Peter Venkman in the original movie

Bill Murray has said he’s up for the forthcoming Ghostbusters reboot.

The actor, who played Dr. Peter Venkman in the original 1984 movie, reprised his role in the 2016 all-female reboot.

Speaking to Indiewire, he said he did that previous remake “just because they asked me.” “I knew if I said no, I was saying I didn’t support that movie,” he explained. “I felt like, ‘OK, I’m going to support them because I support them as people.’ So I did that one and I would do this next one.”

Discussing the earlier movies in the franchise, Murray said they had “paid for [his] son’s college” and described himself and the original cast and crew as “the caretakers of it.” “It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make,” he continued. “It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.

“They’re wonderful people. Danny [Aykroyd], Ernie [Hudson], Harold [Ramis], Rick Moranis, Annie Potts – they’re some of the coolest people and they had real careers. They treat people well. They really understand what it is to be a movie actor. It’s a complete collaboration.”

His comments come after Jason Reitman, the son of original director Ivan Reitman, confirmed he would be directing a Ghostbusters reboot back in January. The movie, of which little is currently known, is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.

Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) are rumoured to have been cast in the remake, for which a first teaser has already been released. Aykroyd and Hudson have both expressed their interest in returning to the franchise.

However, Leslie Jones, who appeared in the 2016 reboot, was less impressed at the news another sequel was in production. “So insulting,” she wrote on Twitter after the movie had been announced. “Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!!”