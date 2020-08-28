The first reviews for Bill & Ted Face the Music are in.

The long-awaited third film in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise premiered at Fantasia Film Festival this week, with initial reactions now rating the film as 79% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Bill & Ted Face the Music finds Reeves’ Ted and Alex Winter’s Bill now middle-aged, tasked with saving the world by creating a song in 78 minutes with their families – they’re both fathers now – and friends old and new.

Advertisement

IGN called the film “no mere exercise in Gen X nostalgia,” saying “Bill & Ted Face the Music manages to recapture both the spirit and energy of the earlier films while still acknowledging the clear passage of time.”

The film’s successful treatment of nostalgia was echoed by The Hollywood Reporter, who said “Dean Parisot’s Bill & Ted Face the Music is almost exactly as good as its two big-screen predecessors while cleaning up some, but not all, of the things that might make an old fan of those films cringe today.”

Some critics called the film “anticlimactic”, with The AV Club saying that “while the high stakes couldn’t be higher, the film simply takes too long to find its focus. It’s not the most excellent of outcomes, but not a total bummer, either.”

Another positive reaction came from Roger Ebert.com‘s Brian Tallerico, who said, “It’s a long-awaited sequel that doesn’t betray its beloved characters, and it doesn’t merely repeat what people loved about them in the first place.”

Bill & Ted Face The Music will be released in UK cinemas on September 23.