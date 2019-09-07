‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ writer shares first photo of William Sadler as The Reaper

Get down with your bad self!

Bill & Ted writer Ed Solomon has shared the first photo of William Sadler as The Reaper on set of the new movie Bill & Ted Face the Music.

The new movie, which stars Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston Esquire and Keanu Reeves as Ted Theodore Logan and has been in the works since at least 2013, was officially green-lit back in May 2018.

It was announced earlier in the year that Sadler would reprise his role as The Reaper before filming began in July. He first starred as Death in 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the sequel to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989).

Now, franchise co-writer Ed Solomon shared a behind-the-scenes look of Sadler in his Death make-up enjoying a snack in catering.

Shared via Twitter, see the photo below:

Sadler’s portfolio includes The Shawshank Redemption, Die Hard 2, Iron Man 3, among others. He recently played an incarcerated Italian-American gangster in 50 Cent’s TV series, Power.

The official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music reads:

“When we last met Bill and Ted they were time-traveling teenagers trying to pass history class and win the battle of the bands. Once prophesised to save the universe with their rock and roll, middle age and the responsibilities of family have caught up with these two best friends who have not yet fulfilled their destiny. They’ve written thousands of tunes, but they have yet to write a good one, much less the greatest song ever written. With the fabric of time and space tearing around them, a visitor from the future warns our heroes that only their song can save life as we know it. Out of luck and fresh out of inspiration, Bill and Ted set out on a time travel adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe as we know it. Together with the aid of their daughters, a new crop of historical figures, and some sympathetic music legends, Bill and Ted find much, much more than just a song.”

Bill & Ted 3 Face the Music is scheduled for release on August 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, Kid Cudi has signed up to star in the forthcoming Bill & Ted movie.

Cudi’s role in the movie has now been confirmed, although the name and description of his character has yet to be revealed. In a Twitter exchange, the rapper/singer responded to Winter after being reminded of a meeting they’d had over five years ago where they discussed Cudi’s appearance in the film.