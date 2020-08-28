‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ pushed forward for UK cinema release

Bill & Ted Face The Music will be reaching UK cinemas a week ahead of schedule.

The long-awaited third film in the franchise was initially due for release on August 21 but was pushed back in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A release date was then set for September 23 in the UK, which has now been brought forward.

Bill & Ted Face The Music was released in the US today (August 28), with the first reviews now in.

The Hollywood Reporter called the new film “almost exactly as good as its two big-screen predecessors,” while IGN also praised the film, saying, “Bill & Ted Face the Music manages to recapture both the spirit and energy of the earlier films while still acknowledging the clear passage of time.”

The film sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles from the 1989 and 1991 films, with their titular characters now middle-aged.

The plot synopsis reads: “Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

“Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Bill & Ted Face The Music also stars Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted’s daughters, with Kid Cudi and Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler also set to make an appearance.