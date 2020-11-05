Billie Eilish and Harry Styles star in Gus Van Sant’s new Gucci film

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles have been cast in a new film series for Gucci.

The two musicians are set to feature in Ouverture of Something That Never Happened, a seven-part film series directed by cult filmmaker Gus Van Sant and Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele.

The series is keeping details under wraps, but has revealed that it will feature actor and artist Silvia Calderoni walking around Rome, bumping into various musicians including Eilish and Styles.

Other guests will include Jeremy O. Harris, Arlo Parks and Florence Welch.

The film series is set to debut at GucciFest, the fashion house’s first-ever digital fashion and film festival, later this month.

Harry Styles is also set to star in Olivia Wilde’s new film, psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which recently started shooting. He will be acting opposite Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Dita Von Teese and more. As well as sharing his new video for the single ‘Golden‘, the singer has also helped to fund a new £350million arena in Manchester.

Billie Eilish wrote the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film No Time To Die earlier this year. Composer Hans Zimmer recently explained that there was a “box of songs” in the running before the team picked Billie’s.

He said ‘No Time To Die’ was “this small, leanly produced, very personal song to Billie”. He added: “I just went, ‘That’s it,’. And everybody said, ‘Well, but it’s not quite right. It’s not good.’ [I said] ‘No, no, no, here’s the mistake you’re making – she and Finneas haven’t seen the movie yet. They don’t know what they’re writing about. Get them on a plane, get them over here.’”

GucciFest kicks off on November 16.