Billie Eilish says she “had a nightmare” about second Oscars win

Billie Eilish said she “had a nightmare” about winning her second Oscar as she and brother Finneas picked up their latest trophy at tonight’s (March 10) event.

The pair won the award for Best Original Song for ‘What Was I Made For?’, their contribution to the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

The victory followed the sibling musicians winning their first Oscar in 2022 for their Bond theme, ‘No Time To Die’.

Advertisement

“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Eilish began before pausing and seemingly reconsidering sharing more of that anecdote. “Thank you so much to the Academy. I just didn’t think this would happen. I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured.”

She continued to thank Gerwig, saying she loved her and was “grateful for this and this movie and the way that it made me feel”. “This goes out to everyone that was affected by the movie and how incredible it it,” she added.

A ARIANA GRANDE ANUNCIANDO A BILLIE EILISH 🥹🥹 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qLgkHDZFEr — Tracklist (@tracklist) March 11, 2024

After Finneas thanked their team, parents and his best friends and girlfriend, Eilish returned to the microphone. “I want to thank my best friend Zoe for playing Barbies with me growing up and being by my side forever,” she said. “I want to thank my dance teachers growing up. I want to thank my choir teachers – Miss Brigham, thanks for believing in me. Miss T, you didn’t like me, but you were good at your job.”

At the time of writing, Best Original Song is the first award Barbie has won tonight. Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ was also in the running for that category, and the actor gave the first live performance of that song earlier in the night, during which he was joined by Mark Ronson and Guns N’ Roses’ Slash.

Host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the Oscars 2024 by calling out the Academy for snubbing Gerwig and Margot Robbie for their work on Barbie. When the audience erupted in applause at his comments, he hit back: “You’re the ones who didn’t vote for her!”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Robert Downey Jr. won his first Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer, thanking his “terrible childhood” in the process. John Cena, meanwhile, appeared “naked” to present the award for Best Costume Design.