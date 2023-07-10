A new trailer for Barbie has arrived, featuring a snippet of Billie Eilish‘s new single ‘What Was I Made For?’ – check it out below.

Barbie is set for release on July 21 in the UK, with a runtime of 114 minutes. It stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, with Ryan Gosling as Ken.

This week, Eilish announced that she would appear on the soundtrack with the new song, which is due out on Thursday (July 13) and will make listeners “sob” according to the singer.

The first preview of the melancholy piano ballad comes in a downbeat new 30-second trailer for Barbie which landed today (July 10).

In it, Margot Robbie sits around a campfire with Ken and ends by shedding a single tear. See it below, along with the first preview of ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Billie’s upcoming song, “What Was I Made For?” featured in the new Barbie movie trailer. pic.twitter.com/xF6sXBGfqJ — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 10, 2023

First reactions for Barbie have also arrived, with critics praising a “funny, bombastic and very smart” film.

After press screenings for the film, largely positive reviews have come back for Greta Gerwig’s film with ScreenRant‘s Joseph Deckelmeier tweeting: “Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible.

“It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run.”

Others to praise the film included ComicBook.com‘s Jamie Jirak, who said: Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations…Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I’m dead serious!”

Ahead of the film’s release, it has been given a 12A rating in the UK, due to the film’s supposed use of “moderate innuendo”, “brief sexual harassment”, “violence”, “dangerous behaviour” and more.

The line-up of musicians for the soundtrack was revealed back in May and included Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Gayke, Haim, the Kid Laroi, and Lizzo.

Songs that have been released since the announcement include Dua Lipa‘s lead single for the film ‘Dance the Night’, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice‘s collab ‘Barbie World’, PinkPantheress‘ song ‘Angel’, Karol G’s ‘Watati’, and most recently, Charli XCX‘s ‘Speed Drive’.