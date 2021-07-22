Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ concert film is coming to Disney+

A new concert film from Billie Eilish will premiere on Disney+, it has been confirmed.

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will feature a performance of every song from the artist’s upcoming second album in sequential order from the stage of the Hollywood Bowl. According to Disney, this is the first and only time that the full tracklist will be performed in order.

The film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, and will feature animated elements of Eilish’s hometown of Los Angeles thanks to Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne.

Advertisement

A preview has been released of the film, which will premiere on the platform on September 3. “I’ve never done anything like this,” says Eilish in the teaser. Watch it in full below.

Eilish’s creative collaborator and sibling Finneas will feature in the film, as will the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

In a statement, Eilish said: “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Earlier this year, an intimate documentary about Eilish was released on Apple TV+. In its five-star review, NME called Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry a “searingly honest documentary offers a warts-and-all look at life as a young megastar.”

Meanwhile, Eilish and Finneas recently shared a new acoustic live performance of Eilish’s recent single, ‘Your Power’.

Advertisement

The track is set to feature on ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will be released on July 30.

In the new video, the siblings sit side-by-side at the end of a corridor of curtains and perform the track from two stools. The clip was directed by Kyle Goldberg and finds the pair adding poignancy to Eilish’s song about powerful men abusing their power.