Billie Lourd celebrates her mum Carrie Fisher’s birthday with a cover of Tom Petty’s ‘American Girl’

The late actress would’ve turned 63

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd has shared a touching tribute on her late mother’s birthday: a cover of ‘American Girl’ by Tom Petty.

Yesterday (October 21), Lourd – who currently stars in the latest season of Ryan Murphy’s horror series, American Horror Story: 1984 – took to Instagram to mark what would have been Fisher’s 63rd birthday. In her post, the 27-year-old actress shared a clip of herself covering the Petty classic, and explained that she wanted to “celebrate [Fisher] by doing things that she loved to do.”

“So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favourite songs (‘American Girl’ by Tom Petty) in one of her favourite places (her bathtub of course),” Lourd wrote in the video’s caption. She also added that to fully honour her mother, she’ll be treating herself to a pint of vanilla ice cream and Coca Cola for dinner.

Check out her heartwarming cover of ‘American Girl’ below:

Fisher passed away in 2016 after suffering a heart attack on board a flight. Her death was followed by the passing of her own mother, Debbie Reynolds.

In 2017, Lourd commemorated Fisher’s 61st birthday with a tattoo that matched her mother’s, and last year she celebrated Reynold’s 85th birthday with a throwback photo.

Meanwhile, a new trailer for Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker was released earlier today (October 22). It features a posthumous cameo from Fisher as General Leia Organa. According to director JJ Abrams, he decided to include previously unused material of Fisher that was originally shot for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the new movie.