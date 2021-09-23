Billy Eichner’s rom-com Bros is set to make history as the first major studio production with an entirely LGBTQ main cast, including the straight characters.

Eichner, known for game show Billy On The Street and for voicing Timone in 2019’s The Lion King, will co-write and star in the film which will be released via Universal Pictures.

“This is the best thing EVER,” Eichner wrote on Twitter. “I could not possibly be more excited to tell you the ENTIRE main cast for my rom com BROS will be ALL openly LGBTQ+ actors!!!

“Yes, even in all the straight roles! This is a first for a major studio film. LET’S MAKE HISTORY!!!”

Please welcome LUKE MACFARLANE, TS MADISON, MISS LAWRENCE, GUY BRANUM, GUILLERMO DIAZ and SYMONE to the cast of BROS!!! Coming next summer!!! pic.twitter.com/SdP2CoGkQZ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 23, 2021

Directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow, Bros follows two gay men, played by Eichner and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), who are, according to a description, “maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

The cast also includes transgender actress TS Madison (Zola), Miss Lawrence (The United States vs Billie Holiday, Empire), Symone from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, Guillermo Diaz (Scandal), and former Billy On The Street writer Guy Branum.

In a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter), Eichner added: “I could not be more proud about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalise both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast.

“And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend’. And beyond all of that, this cast is fucking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”

Bros is scheduled to be released August 12, 2022.