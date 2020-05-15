Actor Bill Murray has said he missed working with original Ghostbusters actors Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis while filming the newest movie in the franchise – watch below.

Murray is among the original stars returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife – with Moranis and the late Ramis not taking up their old roles.

In the 1984 movie, Moranis played Louis Tully, while Ramis took on the role of Egon Spengler with Murray’s Peter Venkman character.

Advertisement

Ramis passed away in 2014 at the age of 69, and it currently unclear why Moranis did not opt to rejoin the cast for the upcoming movie.

“They’re greatly missed for so many reason reasons. They were so much a part of the creation of it and the fun of it,” Murray said during an online appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ show.

Jason Reitman has directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which also features Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd.

The movie was scheduled to release on July 10, but has been postponed to March 5, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Filming wrapped in November, and earlier this year Reitman shared a photo with his new cast members on set – as well as his father.

Reitman revealed in an interview that the film will blend horror with comedy, and will act as a “love letter to the original movie.” Acting as a sequel to those first stories, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finds a new hero, a young girl, that made the director rethink his upcoming career choices.

“I thought I was going to be this indie dude who made Sundance movies,” he said at the Ghostbusters Fan Fest. “And then this character came to me. She was a 12 year old girl. I didn’t know who she was or why she popped into my head, but I saw her with a proton pack in her hand.”

He added: “And I wrote this story. This story began to form over many years actually. It started with a girl and all of a sudden it was a family. And eventually I knew this was a movie that I needed to make.”