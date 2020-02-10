‘Birds of Prey’ has a bad opening weekend at the box office

Despite warm critic reviews, it seems Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has made a disappointing debut at the box office.

The new Harley Quinn movie now claims the title of the worst opening for a DC Extended Universe movie, claiming $33.35 million at the US box office over its debut weekend.

Shazam previously held that record with $53 million when it was released last year, while Birds of Prey‘s predecessor, Suicide Squad, fared a better at the box office, taking $133 million on its debut.

Birds of Prey also took in $48 million internationally, though it’s worth noting that the movie could get more traction in coming weeks, especially as it doesn’t face huge competition at the box office.

In NME‘s four-star review, we said: “Birds Of Prey might not be DC’s first female-led comic book movie, but it certainly is its goriest and most violent. If bloody brawls and faces being sliced off on camera are good enough for the boys, they’re most definitely good enough for the women too.

“Most of all, Birds Of Prey is riotous fun, peppered with moments of warmth and light amidst the brutality, and a breakneck race for survival with some of Gotham’s most badass broads.”

Meanwhile, original comics writer Gail Simone has argued there was “missed opportunity” in Birds of Prey with the character of Cassandra Cain.

“I like her, she’s fun to watch, the actress is adorable (Ella Jay Basco) is great in the role,” she wrote in a Twitter thread. “But she bears no resemblance to Cass.”