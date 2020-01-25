News Film News

‘Birds Of Prey’’s Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina say they’re proud to star in film that “tackles everyday misogyny”

The 'Harley Quinn' spin-off is released next month.

Elizabeth Aubrey
Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina - Credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina have said they are proud to star in Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn because it “tackles everyday misogyny”. 

McGregor plays mob boss Roman Sionis in the Harley Quinn spin-off, while Messina takes on the part of his right-hand man Victor Zsasz. 

Speaking at the premiere of the new DC movie, McGregor said: “We talked about it – we were both really proud to be in a film that tackled misogyny, not only in sort of the extreme ends of misogyny, but also the everyday, mild misogyny that women have to put up with.

Advertisement

“This film’s peppered with references to that,” he continued. “We were just proud to be part of that and to be the misogynists in the movie, to help flag that up to guys who need to know that that time’s done.” 

Birds Of Prey also stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, while her new girl gang is completed by Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain. 

The movie will be released in the UK on February 7, 2020. It will also boast a star-studded soundtrack, including Normani and Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Halsey.

The latter’s contribution was co-written by Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish. 

Advertisement

Fish confirmed the news on Instagram, writing: “Myself, Oli and Halsey wrote a song on this album called ‘Experiment on Me’ – it will be released alongside the film at the beginning of next month. I am excited for you to hear it.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Terry Gilliam: “We’re doomed – what is going on with the world?”

Mark Beaumont -
The brain behind some of cinema's craziest epics talks climate change, Adolf Hitler, Brexit Britain – and getting his big break with Terry Jones
Read more
Music Interviews

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “The band is my life. When it’s not going great, my life’s not going great”

Andrew Trendell -
Fray on the road through darkness that led to new album 'More. Again. Forever.'
Read more
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Advertisement
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture. They’ve been breaking what’s new and what’s next since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.