‘Black Adam’ sees huge gap between audience and critic scores

New superhero film Black Adam has seen huge disparity between audience and critic scores.

The film, which stars Dwayne Johnson and is based on the DC comics character of the same name, follows the mythic superhero when he emerges from a tomb ready to “unleash his unique form of justice on the world”.

It has received a lukewarm response from critics and currently sits at 44 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, with 156 reviews contributing so far.

In contrast, it already has a strong audience score of 88 per cent and 500 plus verified ratings, having been released today (October 21).

It is currently the fourth worst-rated DCEU film based on the platform’s critic metric.

As Forbes notes, fans do have the ability to influence overall scores, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League which has a 94 per cent rating. Black Adam is currently tied in second for DCEU audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, next to Peacemaker.

In a two-star review of Black Adam, NME wrote: “If there’s one way to ruin The Rock, it’s to take his muscles away. Black Adam doesn’t totally de-buff Dwayne Johnson – much of the film has him bulging out of a leotard as the titular DC superhero – but for a few scenes he’s CGI’d into a normal-sized, boring bloke.”

It continued: “There are some good things about the film – a soundtrack boasting indie bangers from Smashing Pumpkins and the Rolling Stones; Henry Winkler’s fun cameo as Atom-Smasher’s uncle – and once everything is established the adventure rattles along at a thrilling pace. But even the fun moments are overshadowed by the writers’ constant need to over-explain each plot point.”

Earlier this week, Johnson confirmed details of a post-credits scene in Black Adam before the film was out.