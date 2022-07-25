‘Black Adam’ teaser sees Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson save the world

A new teaser for Black Adam has just been released by DC Comics – scroll down to watch.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is set to play the DC superhero in the first film to explore the character’s story.

Take a look at the teaser from Comic-Con here:

An official synopsis for Black Adam reads: “Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra is at the helm of the film, which co-stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman alongside Johnson.

The film also stars Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson aka Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi as professor Adrianna Tomaz, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel aka Cyclone and Marwan Kenzari as Ishmael.

Teasing Black Adam back at DC FanDome in October, Johnson said: “This film, this universe has been a gigantic passion project of mine for a very long time. The film has without question some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

The film is a spin-off from 2019 superhero film Shazam! starring Zachary Levi. A sequel, titled Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, is due to be released on December 21, 2022.

Black Adam is released in cinemas on October 21, 2022.