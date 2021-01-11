Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Black Panther 2 will not feature CGI footage of Chadwick Boseman after the actor’s death last year.

In a new interview to promote the highly anticipated Disney+ series WandaVision, Feige also reiterated his previous claims that Boseman’s character T’challa will not be recast.

“So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda,” he told Deadline.

Advertisement

“Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story.

“We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa.”

Feige went on to explain how the film will “honour and respect” Chadwick’s legacy, while also praising director Ryan Coogler for his “genius” work on the film.

He said: “Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda.

“There’s also the task of honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

Advertisement

It comes after Feige reflected on Boseman’s passing last month and explained why he will not be replaced with another actor.

“I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family,” he said.

“Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character.”

In November last year, Avengers stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Announcing the actor as this year’s Hero for the Ages, Downey Jr. said, “There was something different and special about Chadwick Boseman.”

Cheadle added: “Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there. And with every role, he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person.”

Production on Black Panther 2 is set to begin later this year.