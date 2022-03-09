‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler mistaken for bank robber

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has said he was mistaken for a bank robber in Atlanta.

Coogler, who is currently working on the Marvel sequel to Black Panther, told Variety he was briefly detained by police back in January, for an incident which took place at Bank of America.

“This situation should never have happened,” he said. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

TMZ first reported the news based on a police report, claiming Coogler was detained after going to a Bank of America branch to make a transaction.

The report alleges Coogler went up to the counter and gave the teller a withdrawal slip which contained a note on the back, which reportedly read: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

The teller reportedly misinterpreted Coogler’s note when the amount of the transaction requested triggered an alarm on the banking system. According to the report, she then informed her boss and together they called the police.

A Bank of America spokesperson told Variety: “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened and we have apologised to Mr. Coogler.”

Ryan Coogler is currently working on Black Panther 2, an experience he has called “the hardest thing ever” following the death of the first film’s star, Chadwick Boseman.