‘Black Panther’ producer shares emotional final text from Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther producer Nate Moore has shared the final text sent to him by Chadwick Boseman.

Speaking to People, who devoted their last issue to Boseman after the beloved actor died from colon cancer at the age of 43 last week, Moore said he and Boseman had been working together to send a young fan gifts through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that supports critically ill children.

“We worked together to get a young boy a voice note from [Boseman’s Black Panther character] T’Challa, as well as a package of toys – no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office,” Moore said.

“But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally.”

According to Moore, Boseman’s final text read: “It broke me, man. But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease.

“If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment …then we made a difference in his life.”

Boseman kept his diagnosis private from studio executives and even his fellow actors and collaborators as he intended on shooting a sequel to Marvel‘s Black Panther.

On Friday (September 4) it was confirmed that the late actor is to be honoured with a statue in his hometown.

In the days following his death, a petition was started calling for a Confederate monument to be replaced with a statue of Boseman.