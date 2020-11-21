‘Black Panther’ sequel is set to begin filming next July

Plans have been put in place to begin shooting Black Panther 2 next July, it is being reported.

Original plans to begin production next March were delayed after the sudden death of star Chadwick Boseman in August.

Now, July 2021 has become the next proposed date to begin filming the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources have said that the shoot will begin in Atlanta, Georgia next summer, and last for six months or more.

Advertisement

It has also been revealed that Narcos star Tenoch Huerta will be joining the as-yet-untitled Black Panther 2, while Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett all expected to return to their roles from the original film.

One thing we won’t see in the second film, though, is a body double of the late Chadwick Boseman. Last week, Marvel released a statement paying tribute to Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the 2018 film, adding that there were no plans to use digital technology to have film in the new film.

Marvel Studios executive vice president, Victoria Alonso told Clarin: “There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s not with us,” Alonso said. “Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really.”

She added: “Because Chadwick was not only a wonder…but it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company, and has left his moment in history. I know that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time.

“But it is not a long time, we have to think carefully about what we are going to do, and how, and think about how we are going to honor the franchise.”

Advertisement

Reviewing Black Panther upon its release in 2018, NME labelled the film “the best Marvel movie yet,” adding: “It’s a joyful, chest-voice statement that there are other voices to be heard in blockbuster cinema and new worlds to be seen. This is a vitally important film and an absolute, watch-it-again-immediately blast.”