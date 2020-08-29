‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies after four-year cancer battle

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has passed away at the age of 43 following a four-year battle against colon cancer.

Boseman’s family released a statement on the actor’s social media pages confirming the news this morning (August 29).

It reads: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” Read the statement below.

Boseman is perhaps best known for his lead role as T’Challa in Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, starring opposite Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and others. He also played James Brown in 2014 biopic Get on Up, and Jackie Robinson in 2013 film 42. He recently appeared in Spike Lee’s latest film Da 5 Bloods.

In light of the news, #WakandaForever began trending on Twitter in the United States in tribute to Boseman’s starring role in Black Panther.

Marvel Studios shared a statement to pay tribute to Boseman, saying, “Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

Boseman’s Black Panther castmates Angela Bassett and Sterling K. Brown have both paid tribute to the actor, as well as director Ava DuVernay, who was lined up to direct the film before the seat was filled by Ryan Coogler.

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Boseman’s passing was confirmed on August 28, US time – the same date Major League Baseball observed Jackie Robinson Day 2020. Boseman had portrayed the groundbreaking baseball player in the 2013 biographical film, 42, and MLB issued a statement on his passing as well.

We are devastated by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman. His transcendent performance in “42” will stand the test of time and serve as a powerful vehicle to tell Jackie’s story to audiences for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/8oU7QpdLSE — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2020

See other tributes below from Chris Evans, Don Cheadle, Brie Larson, Taika Waititi and others who have played roles or directed films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever … https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Devastating news. We lost a great one. Takoto mai rā e Āriki. #chadwickboseman — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 29, 2020

I’m gonna have to tell Cy, Bowie and Zen that T’Challa has passed. What other king can I tell them about now? pic.twitter.com/AFEFxJOFd5 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) August 29, 2020

THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed🙏🏿 RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 29, 2020