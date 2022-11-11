‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ mid-credits scene explained

The mid-credits sequence in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the most powerful reveals Marvel has ever mustered.

With Rihanna’s euphoric new track ‘Lift Me Up’ rolling over the soundtrack, the action picks up from the end of the movie, when Letitia Wright’s Shuri went to Haiti, as per Wakandan tradition, to burn the funeral clothes she wore at the funeral of her brother, King T’Challa, a year earlier. There she visits Nakia, who has been living on the island since the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Now on the beach, staring out to the ocean, Shuri is joined by Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), who brings with her a young boy named Toussaint, introducing him as her son. This is T’Challa’s offspring too, and it’s revealed that T’Challa didn’t want him growing up in Wakanda surrounded by the pressures of inheriting the throne. Instead, they chose Haiti, where he remained even through his father’s funeral. As we learn, Toussaint is his Haitian name; his Wakandan name is Prince T’Challa.

As revelations go, it’s not entirely without precedent. In the comics, T’Challa had a son, but it was in an alternate timeline (the year 10943 to be precise), and the mother was Storm from the X-Men. But what does it mean for Black Panther in the MCU? With Shuri now inheriting the mantle of the titular superhero, could it be that Marvel producer Kevin Feige is playing the long game and planning to see Prince T’Challa take on the role of Black Panther in future instalments?

With the multiverse the current in-thing in Marvel, it might be that we get an older Prince T’Challa from a different timeline making an appearance – perhaps around the time of the mooted 2026 film Avengers: Secret Wars. For the moment, fans will simply have to speculate. One thing’s for sure: there is absolutely no chance this is the last Black Panther movie. The credits of Wakanda Forever finish with not a second sting, as is often common with Marvel, but simply the words: “Black Panther will return.”