‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ first reactions: “A beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman”

“Easily the best MCU project of Phase 4”

By Adam Starkey
Letitia Wright in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' CREDIT: Marvel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has received positive first reactions following the film’s world premiere in Hollywood.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther picks up after the death of King T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman. The actor died in 2020 from colon cancer.

Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett all reprise their roles from the original film. Newcomers include Dominique Thorn as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka and Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

Following the film’s premiere on Wednesday (October 26), critics have shared their first impressions on social media. The Hollywood Reporter’s Brian Davids called the sequel “Marvel’s most poignant and powerful film to date”.

Variety’s Clayton Davis wrote: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman. Visual stunner, with Angela Bassett commanding every scene she inhabits.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Rihanna is set to release her new song ‘Lift Me Up’ on Friday (October 28), written as a tribute to Boseman, which will feature on the film’s soundtrack.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Marvel’s Phase Four, set to be released in cinemas on November 11.

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, which recently received a first trailer, will kick off Phase Five on February 17 next year.

In a four-star review of the original Black Panther, NME wrote: “It’s a joyful, chest-voice statement that there are other voices to be heard in blockbuster cinema and new worlds to be seen. This is a vitally important film and an absolute, watch-it-again-immediately blast.”

