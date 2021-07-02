‘Black Widow’ director teases sequel without Scarlett Johansson

Director Cate Shortland has said that the world of Black Widow may continue without its lead character Natasha Romanoff.

In an interview with Radio Times, Shortland confirmed that Scarlett Johansson’s time had ended in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, she also hinted that the story she began could possibly extend to a different character.

When the Radio Times asked if a follow-up to the original film could happen, the filmmaker replied: “I think following a different character, yes.”

“I think Scarlett is really happy that she’s leaving the party, you know, and she’s not the last to leave,” she added. “She decided she wanted to go. And I don’t think she would want to come back at the moment.”

Shortland also confirmed that she would be keen to return to direct the sequel. “I would do it again, yes,” she said.

Shortland would not confirm if the film would focus on Florence Pugh‘s fellow assassin Yelena. However, she joked that she would like to see David Harbour’s Alexi enjoy more screen time.

“I think Alexi has so much charisma and is so funny, and he has declared he wants a battle with Captain America,” she said.

“But I think he would poo his pants. So I don’t know if I want to watch that. We’ll put him in a diaper.”

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson has said that leaving the MCU has been “bittersweet”.

“I feel really proud of this film and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far,” the star told Good Morning America.