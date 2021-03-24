Black Widow is set to be released simultaneously on Disney+ and in cinemas, the streaming giant has confirmed.

The forthcoming Marvel film, a standalone prequel about Scarlett Johansson’s titular character, was originally due for release last year but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Disney’s media and entertainment distribution chairman Kareem Daniel announced yesterday that Black Widow would follow a hybrid release model alongside 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences,” Daniel said in a statement obtained by the Guardian.

Users will be able to watch Black Widow and Cruella as part of the premier access service on Disney+, as with recent animated title Raya and the Last Dragon and live-action Mulan remake.

The service requires subscribers to pay an additional £19.99 rental fee as well as their monthly or annual subscription charges.

In other Disney+ news, the streaming platform announced yesterday (March 23) that Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier became the most-watched series premiere on opening weekend.

In a four-star first-look review of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, NME wrote: “Sharp, funny, and packing some awesome action scenes with a whole lot of character potential, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is off to a flying start.”

Black Widow will be released on Disney+ and in cinemas on July 9 – after initially being scheduled for release on May 1, 2020. Stay tuned for more updates as they come in.