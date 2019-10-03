‘Black Widow’ set photo shows return of familiar character

But will they feature in the main film or just the post-credits scene?

A photo from the set of Black Widow appears to confirm the return of another familiar face from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie will serve as a prequel to the events of Iron Man 2 and The Avengers, and will be a part of Marvel’s Phase 4.

Scarlett Johansson will reprise her role as the titular character (aka Natasha Romanov), while the likes of Rachel Weisz and Stranger Things’ David Harbour have also been confirmed to appear. Now, images from the movie set seem to confirm that William Hurt will also feature as Thaddeus Ross.

The photos show him dressed in a shirt, tie, and smart trousers, and walking with an orange cane. There is some speculation over whether he is filming for the movie itself or a post-credits scene. Neither have been confirmed by Marvel at present.

The actor has previously appeared in Marvel films including Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, and The Incredible Hulk.

Black Widow will be directed by Cate Shortland and will be released on May 1, 2020.

In other MCU news, Tom Holland reportedly freed Spider-Man from the dispute between Marvel and Sony. The actor is said to have appealed to the heads of both Disney and Sony to negotiate a deal that would allow Peter Parker to remain a part of the MCU after it was reported the two companies had failed to reach an agreement.