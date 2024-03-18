‘Blade Runner Live’ announces new UK tour dates

Blade Runner Live has announced a number of new tour dates across the UK.

The classic Ridley Scott sci-fi film’s Final Cut version is set to play in venues across the country in September accompanied by The Avex Ensemble, which will showcase the film’s classic Vangelis score.

Starting at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on September 18, the tour will include stops including Manchester’s O2 Apollo and London’s Eventim Apollo, before concluding at Bournemouth’s International Centre on September 28.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (March 22) at 10am – and can be found here.

“AEG Artistic is thrilled to be presenting Blade Runner Live across the UK next September,” said AEG Presents artistic director Lucy Noble.

“It’s amazing after 42 years the film and soundtrack still stand the test of time. This will be a truly amazing and unique way for audiences to revisit this iconic piece of cinema with Vangelis’ iconic score as they’ve never experienced it before.”

The film previously screened with an orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019.

Blade Runner Live’s full tour dates are below:

SEPTEMBER:

18 – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

19 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

20 – Eventim Apollo, London

21 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

23 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

28 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

Blade Runner stars Harrison Ford as cop Rick Deckard, who is tasked with hunting down replicants – bioengineered humanoids that are indistinguishable from humans.

The film spawned a 2017 sequel called Blade Runner 2049 from director Denis Villeneuve, which saw Ford return as Deckard alongside new lead Ryan Gosling as Blade Runner K. An anime TV series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus also debuted in 2021.

Last year, new game Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth was unveiled by Annapurna Interactive, which will follow what it means to be a Blade Runner post-Blackout.

“I couldn’t pass up this chance. I’ve been watching the original film yearly since I was probably too young, and I remember sneaking away to watch 2049 in the midst of shipping a big project,” game director Chelsea Hash told IGN.