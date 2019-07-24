‘Blade Runner’ star Rutger Hauer has died

The actor was 75

Rutger Hauer, the star of 80’s sci-fi film classic Blade Runner, has died aged 75.

The news was confirmed to Rolling Stone by Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, who said the Dutch-born star passed away on Friday (July 19) following a short illness. His funeral was held today (July 24).

In Blade Runner, Hauer played the murderous replicant Roy Batty in the Ridley Scott directed film which also starred Harrison Ford.

He was known for his famous climatic speech with Ford at the end of the 1982 film – a speech Hauer helped to write.

“I’ve seen things you people wouldn’t believe,” Hauer tells Ford in the scene. “Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.”

Speaking about the famous monologue in his autobiography All Those Moments, Hauer said: “What I love about the final sequence is that Roy performs an act of kindness and compassion — saving Decker’s life…At the moment Deckard falls, Roy grabs. He doesn’t really have a reason for doing it. In the last speech, which is a speech a lot of people like, he’s still just running programs…Roy is never a hero, but for a moment he acts like one.”

Hauer was born in 1944 in Breukelen, the Netherlands, near Amsterdam. Aged 15, Hauer ran away to join the Dutch merchant navy before he returned home to study acting. Both of his parents were drama teachers.

Hauer appeared in many film and television shows since his debut, most famously The Hitcher, Sin City, Batman Begins and the HBO series, True Blood.

The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro led tributes to Hauer, writing on Twitter: “RIP the great Rutger Hauer: an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films.”

You can see some of the tributes to the actor here:

Last year, Hauer slammed the Blade Runner 2049 sequel as ‘soulless’. He added that he didn’t think the follow-up was “necessary”, and that it lacked any existential elements.

“It looks great but I struggle to see why that film was necessary,” Hauer told The Hollywood Reporter.”I just think if something is so beautiful, you should just leave it alone and make another film. Don’t lean with one elbow on the success that was earned over 30 years in the underground.”

He continued: “It’s not a character-driven movie and there’s no humour, there’s no love, there’s no soul. You can see the homage to the original, but that’s not enough to me. I knew that wasn’t going to work.”

This is a developing story…