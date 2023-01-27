‘Blade’ star Stephen Dorff trashes “worthless garbage” Marvel remake

Stephen Dorff has trashed Marvel’s upcoming remake of Blade – calling the current run of superhero movies “worthless garbage”.

Dorff starred alongside Wesley Snipes in the original Blade adaption in the ’90s. However, it seems that the actor isn’t pleased that the day-walking vampire is coming back in a reboot. The actor told the Daily Beast there was no point in the film as “we already did it and made it the best”.

Making the comments at the 2023 Sundance festival, where Dorff is promoting his new film Divinity, the actor seemed to have a particular issue with Marvel Studios and DC Studios. His rant began because he was comparing his new indie film to today’s box-office smashes.

Dorff said: “I think Divinity should be bought by the majors, and if the majors were smart — if DC or any of these companies were doing cool things — they would look for the next Eddie Alcazar, because that’s the future. Not making Black Adam and worthless garbage over and over again.”

That’s not to say Dorff is ruling-out being in any future superhero movies, as the Immortals actor clarified that he’s more exhausted with the formula as opposed to the genre itself. He explained he’d be more optimisitic “if comic-book movies were more like when I started when we made Blade, or the few that have been decent over the years, like when Nolan did The Dark Knight and reinvented Batman from Tim Burton”.

He went on to add: “But all this other garbage is just embarrassing, you know what I mean? I mean, God bless them, they’re making a bunch of money, but their movies suck [laughs]. And nobody’s going to remember them. Nobody’s remembering Black Adam at the end of the day. I didn’t even see that movie, it looked so bad.”

Dorff then turned to the upcoming Marvel reboot of Blade for the MCU. The Mahershala Ali-starring project has already come under wider-scrutiny thanks to a number of issues affecting production.

Last year, just weeks before the film was due to start filming, director Bassam Tariq dropped out, prompting Disney to push its release date back to September 2024. Yann Demange has since stepped up to helm the new movie – something Dorff couldn’t resist joking about.

“How’s that PG Blade movie going for you, that can’t get a director?” he quipped. “Because anybody who goes there is going to be laughed at by everyone, because we already did it and made it the best. There’s no Steve Norrington out there.”

Dorff starred in the 1998 version of Blade. The film saw Snipes’ daywalker face off against Dorff’s vampire criminal kingpin. It was rated 18, directed by Stephen Norrington, and the script was penned by David S. Goyer.