Blake Lively praises Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for “aligning” not “dividing” women

Blake Lively has praised both Taylor Swift and Beyoncé for “aligning” women rather than “dividing” them.

The actress, known for her roles on Gossip Girl and The Age of Adaline, attended the London premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé on Saturday (December 2), and took to Instagram afterwards to express her admiration for the two pop icons.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” she wrote, alongside photos of herself with the pair.

“It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

“All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom,” she joked. “There’s space for us all.”

Beyoncé and Taylor have attended the premieres of each other’s documentaries in recent weeks. This week, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé took $21million (£17million) in its opening weekend in North America alone.

Written, directed and produced by the 42-year-old singer herself, the movie focuses on the tour for her Grammy-winning album ‘Renaissance‘.

However, the opening did not quite reach the enormous success of the release of Beyoncé’s peer and friend, Taylor Swift’s concert movie tour which debuted in October.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour made a staggering $92.8million in its opening weekend. The film is due to finish its run in cinemas soon, having earned $250million globally, but Swifties will be relieved to learn that the film is being made available on streaming services.

In October, Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds were seen attending a Kansas City Chiefs game with Swift. At the time, the relationship between Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was still just a rumour.

This week, it emerged that Swift will reportedly earn over $100million (£78million) from Spotify streams alone in 2023. She was also crowned Spotify’s Top Global Artist of 2023, racking up over 26 billion streams on the platform