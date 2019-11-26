A 100-person brawl at a showing of the film in Birmingham led to it being banned in all Showcase and Vue cinemas

Blue Story has been reinstated at Showcase cinemas across the country after being banned following a recent brawl at a Birmingham cinema.

On Saturday night (November 23), a major police incident transpired at the Birmingham Star City complex, which was believed to have been sparked by a riot in the Vue cinema.

Blue Story creator Rapman confirmed that the film was back on at Showcase cinemas, tweeting that the chain had “stuck to their word”.

The banning of Blue Story in Showcase and Vue cinemas led to ‘No Blue No Vue’ trending on Twitter, and many fans accusing the cinemas of racism in their handling of the situation.

Rapman referenced the incident on social media on Sunday (November 24), writing: “Sending love to all those involved in yesterday’s violence at Star City in Birmingham. It’s truly unfortunate that a small group of people can ruin things for everybody,” adding: “Bluestory is a film about love not violence.”

“There were also a few incidents earlier this year with the release of The Joker, it’s always unfortunate, but I hope that the blame is placed with the individuals and not an indictment of the film itself,” he continued of the ongoing cinema ban.

In a recent Reel Talk interview with NME, Blue Story star Micheal Ward said the film was not “glorifying anything” to do with life on the streets.

“We’re just showing people the way it is – showing the mental health implications, how this life pushes some people to suicide,” he continued. “I’m hoping that when people from that world go and see that on the big screen, they realise that what they’re doing on the street is just pointless.”

Blue Story is yet to be reinstated at Vue cinemas.