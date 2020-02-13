Blue Story star Micheal Ward has said that he “expected” the controversy that came along with the film upon its release last year.

Back in November, Vue Cinemas removed Blue Story from all of its cinemas following a brawl outside a Birmingham cinema involving 100 youths.

Speaking at last night’s NME Awards 2020 at London’s Brixton Academy, at which Ward picked up the Best Actor award and Blue Story won Best Film, the actor was asked about the success of the film, and the controversy that came with it.

Asked whether he felt vindicated by the public’s reaction to Vue removing the film from their cinemas, Ward said: “For us, that’s what we expected. We wanted it to reach out to not just people from our demographic, so people can understand why people do what they do.

“It being out there, and the public backing it, is really strong, and it helped the film in many ways. For us, it’s given us a platform now to tell our stories. Because before, never ever would a story from our demographic would do box office numbers like Blue Story did. It’s a blessing to be involved in something like that.

