‘Blue Story’ actor Micheal Ward on his career ambitions: “I want to be the best at what I do”

Micheal Ward has spoken about his dream to become the best actor he can be following his win at the NME Awards 2020.

The 24-year-old actor was speaking backstage after picking up the Best Film Actor gong for Blue Story at the awards on Wednesday night (February 12) when he revealed that the win is only the beginning of his goals.

Advertisement

“I’m so happy, man, honestly it’s such a blessing,” he told NME of receiving the accolade, before adding: “I just want to be the best at what I do. I want to get better roles and tell some more important stories because as you can see out there, the project resonates.”

Ward was addressing the response at the ceremony to Blue Story also picking up the gong for Best Film. On his experience working on the film, he added: “It was proper, proper authentic and [Rapman – the film’s writer/director] never shied away from anything, which I thought was a risk but the risk was worth it,” he said.

Blue Story tells the tale about two young friends who become rivals in a south London street war. Ward portrays Marco opposite Stephen Odubola (Timmy), and both actors also star in Top Boy.

Ward’s comments about the movie “resonating” positively with audiences flies in the face of Vue banning the film last November following a Birmingham brawl involving 100 youths. A spokesperson claimed there had been 25 serious incidents in 16 of its cinemas linked to the film. Rapman denied there was any connection, and the film was later reinstated.