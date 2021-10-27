‘Blues Brothers’ docuseries featuring unseen footage in the works

A Blues Brothers documentary about the film’s classic characters is in development with Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi’s estate.

The series will be made up of previously unseen material, and will chart the music and the legacy of the classic characters, who were originally concocted by the actors for a Saturday Night Live sketch.

Aykroyd, Belushi’s widow Judith Belushi-Pisano and son Lucas Pisano will all collaborate for the series, which is being made with Utopia Originals.

“Last year, The Blues Brothers film was selected by The Library of Congress to the National Film Registry, and being in this most worthwhile cultural preservation initiative made us realise there remains more to this story,” said Aykroyd, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Judy and I are pleased to collaborate with Utopia Originals to produce the only authorised, optimised, socio-forensic examination of the Blues Brothers and the world that created and embraces them.”

He added: “Much will be revealed that even I, as one of the originators, might not have been aware of. In the end, it will be all about the artists and their music.”

Belushi-Pisano said in a statement: “Opening that door is interesting and exciting and undoubtedly will bring a great deal of depth to the project.

“With this collaboration, we continue Dan and John’s original mission to share their passion for this music and, foremost, to celebrate the artists who created it. We expect this to be a significant historical and cultural investigation.”

The series does not yet have a distributor attached.