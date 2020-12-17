Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch has died, aged 75

Jeremy Bulloch, who played the bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died aged 75.

Bulloch appeared in one of the series’ most iconic roles in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and 1982’s Return of The Jedi.

The news was confirmed by a number of Bulloch’s colleagues and fellow members of the entertainment world, including Daniel Logan, who portrayed a younger iteration of the character in 2002’s Attack Of The Clones.

“It brings me to tears to announce Jeremy Bulloch has past [sic] away,” he wrote on Instagram. “RIP legend I’ll never forget all you’ve taught me.!! I’ll love you forever.!! Conventions won’t be the same without you may the force be with you always.”

Bulloch also made a cameo in 2005’s Revenge Of The Sith, playing a character called Jeremoch Cotton, whose first name was a portmanteau of his own.

Born in 1945 in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, Bulloch made his acting debut aged 12 in a breakfast cereal commercial. His first film role was in the 1963 musical Summer Holiday, starring Cliff Richard. He also found fame in the 1960s appearing in soap opera The Newcomers.

In the 1970s he appeared in a number of James Bond films as Q’s assistant Smithers. He also appeared in Doctor Who on two separate occasions, and in BAFTA-winning 1980s series Robin Of Sherwood.

Last month, the man behind another of Star Wars‘ most famous characters, Darth Vader actor David Prowse, died at the age of 85. It followed a two-week battle with coronavirus.