‘Bodyguard’ star Richard Madden tipped for star role in Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

Bodyguard and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden could reportedly play a big part in the future of the MCU after being tipped for a role in The Eternals.

Angelina Jolie is believed to have already signed up as Eternals leader Sersi in Marvel’s latest superhero team adventure, which is set to be directed by The Rider‘s Chloe Zhao.

While The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nunjiani is also thought to have joined the cast, Madden marks the latest high profile addition – with Variety reporting that he will play team member Ikaris.

Created by Marvel stalwart Jack Kirby in 1976, The Eternals is set millions of years ago and tells the story of The Celestials, a race of space gods who created the titular team after experimenting on humans and gifting them with cosmic powers and near-immortality.

While The Eternals are a sworn force for good, they are locked in a fierce war with sworn enemies The Deviants, who were also created by The Celestials.

Although The Eternals are yet to be fully introduced to the MCU, they were previously mentioned in Guardians of The Galaxy – subtly preparing fans for their introduction in Marvel’s Phase 4.

In February, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that fans can expect details of future MCU movies in July – following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post-Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man until post-Endgame and Spider-Man,” revealed Feige.

“As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with.

“And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”