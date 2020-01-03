‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was the most-watched home video of 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody was the biggest-selling home video in the UK in 2019.

The 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic starred Rami Malek as the late Queen frontman in a role he later won an Oscar for.

New data provided by the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) has now confirmed that Bohemian Rhapsody was the best-selling home video in the UK in 2019, with 1.7 million units sold — two thirds of which were from DVD or Blu-Ray sales, with the rest from digital downloads.

You can see the top 10 best-selling home videos in the UK in 2019 below:

1. Bohemian Rhapsody (1,700,683 units sold)

2. Avengers: Endgame (1,305,647)

3. Toy Story 4 (789,310)

4. Mary Poppins Returns (717,909)

5. A Star Is Born (701,984)

6. The Lion King (659,561)

7. Venom (653,497)

8. Captain Marvel (638,187)

9. Aladdin (637,092)

10. Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald (591,862)

ERA CEO Kim Bayley remarked that “video’s digital renaissance is remarkable, but it is undeniable that physical formats are the key to scoring a blockbuster hit.”

“Every one of the year’s Top 10 biggest hits sold more on DVD and Blu-ray than they did digitally,” she added.

Bohemian Rhapsody‘s success in the home video market in the UK follows on from its phenomenal returns at the box office. The movie made over $900 million (£688 million) worldwide following its 2018 release, with $69 million (£53.5 million) of that from UK takings.

Last month, Ben Hardy — who played Queen drummer Roger Taylor in Bohemian Rhapsody — hinted at a possible sequel to the biopic.