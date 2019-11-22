Could it be as much of a success?

Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King has secured the rights to make a film about Michael Jackson’s life.

That’s according to Deadline, which reports that sources have confirmed that King has been given the green light by the late singer’s estate.

King, who owns the production company GK Films, has reportedly retained three-time Oscar-nominated writer John Logan to write the script. Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr added that the movie isn’t “intended to be a sanitised rendering of Jackson’s life”.

The biopic is said to span the pop star’s entire life from child star in the Jackson 5 to his death in June 2009. It’s said that the film will also address Jackson’s defence against allegations of child sexual abuse: allegations of which were made in HBO’s 2019 Leaving Neverland documentary.

Additionally, Deadline is told that Logan, nominated in the past for Academy Awards for The Aviator (2004), Hugo (2011) and Gladiator (2000), will shape the script with King before setting it at a studio.

As of April 2019, King’s Bohemian Rhapsody had made nearly $1 billion (£760 million) taking in box office receipts of over $900 (£687 million) around the world.

The Oscar-winning Queen biopic had generated $901 million (£688 million) internationally, according to Variety. Of those figures, it had been a huge hit in Japan where it has grossed $114 million (£87 million), a further $76 million (£58 million) in South.