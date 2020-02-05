‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star Lucy Boynton cast in Marianne Faithfull biopic

Bohemian Rhapsody star Lucy Boynton has been confirmed as the lead in the upcoming new musical biopic Faithfull, which tackles the life of British musician Marianne Faithfull.

Boynton’s involvement in the project was first reported by Deadline in October last year, but her role has now been officially confirmed — with Alexander McQueen documentary director Ian Bonhote heading up the new project.

It’s believed that the film will focus on Faithfull’s much publicised relationship with Mick Jagger after casting director Sarah Crowe began a search for an actor to play the Rolling Stones legend.

Faithfull’s talents were first discovered at a Rolling Stones gig in 1964, before Jagger and Keith Richards wrote her debut single ‘As Tears Go By’.

As well as tracking her meteoric rise to fame, the film is also set to tackle the aftermath of her relationship with Jagger, when she became addicted to heroin and ended up living on the streets in the early 1970s.

She was eventually found on the street by producer Mike Leander in 1971, before reviving her career with the 1979 album ‘Broken English’.

“Marianne is an extraordinary woman who rebelled against the male dominated music industry,” director Ian Bonhote said. “The film will explore female-issues as well as the injustices she suffered in her quest to be recognised as an artist.”

“I’m honoured to collaborate with Lucy and Julia to shine a light on Marianne’s timeless story,” Bonhote added in reference to Boynton and producer Julia Taylor-Stanley.

Faithfull has said of the biopic: “I am delighted that my story is finally being made with my dream team of Lucy, Julia and Ian.”