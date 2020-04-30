Bollywood hero Rishi Kapoor dies aged 67 following cancer battle

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor has died of cancer aged 67.

The actor, famed for his romantic roles, was part of the Kapoor acting dynasty which has long dominated Bollywood, the Hindi film industry.

Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India last September after a year-long treatment in New York.

The Bobby actor was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties, his brother Randhir Kapoor told Press Trust of India.

The actor’s family confirmed his death in a message saying he passed away peacefully after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

“The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.”

The Kapoor & Sons star is a member of the Kapoor acting dynasty and made his break in Bollywood as a child star, appearing in his father Raj Kapoor’s movie Mera Naam Joker in 1970.

Three years later he landed his first lead role in Bobby, a teenage love story which began his career as a romantic movie veteran.

He lives behind wife Neeta Kapoor, who married in 1980, following multiple romantic on-screen pairings.

Their son, Ranbir Kapoor is also a successful Bollywood star.

His death comes a day after the passing away of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who died yesterday (April 29) after suffering a kidney infection.