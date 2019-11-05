Bomb reportedly discovered on set for Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’

The set on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura is said to have been evacuated

An unexploded bomb was reportedly discovered near the shooting location of the new Marvel film The Eternals.

The film is currently shooting on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura.

As The Sun report, an unexploded bomb believed to be a remnant from a nearby alleged Nazi base was discovered, leading to the set being evacuated.

The report says that the cast and crew of the film were then moved to a safe space on the island while professionals removed the bomb.

“It was obviously terrifying – the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed,” a source at the scene told The Sun.

“Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it.”

Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan are all set to star in The Eternals, which will come to US cinemas on November 6, 2020.

The Eternals is based on a comic book written by Jack Kirby for Marvel which began in 1976. Set millions of years in the past, it sees powerful aliens called The Celestials experiment on humans. While doing so, they create a race of superhumans known as The Eternals and a second villainous race, The Deviants.