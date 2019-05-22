Daniel Craig to undergo surgery after injuring his ankle on ‘Bond 25’ set

Get well soon, Mr Bond...

Daniel Craig will undergo surgery after he picked up an ankle injury on the set of Bond 25, it has been confirmed.

Production on the latest James Bond movie was suspended last week (May 14) after its star reportedly injured his ankle while filming an action scene.

The actor, who has played the iconic role since 2006, reportedly slipped while running and was flown to the US for extensive scans.

In a statement posted to the official James Bond Twitter account, producers said: “Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

According to The Sun, the incident occurred while Craig shot one of the final scenes in Jamaica – after it was confirmed that Bond 25 will find the superspy living a life of luxurious retirement on the Caribbean island.

“Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica,” a source revealed.

“He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.

“As you’d expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration.”

It comes after Craig sustained an array of injuries on other Bond shoots too – including having his teeth knocked out on Casino Royale and tearing a muscle in his shoulder during filming for Quantum of Solace.

Last month, it was finally confirmed that Bond 25 will arrive in April 2020, with Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek appearing as Bond’s latest adversary.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has also been drafted in to work on the film’s script – and spoke of her desire to make the film’s female characters “feel like real people.”