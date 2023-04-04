‘Bond’ fans are “all for” Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-writing and directing next film

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is rumoured to be in talks to both co-write and direct the next James Bond film, according to reports.

As noted by The Mail, Waller-Bridge is reportedly Bond producer Barbara Broccoli’s “first choice” to co-write and direct the upcoming new Bond movie.

Waller-Bridge was brought in for the last Bond film, No Time To Die, and helped to write parts of the script for that. According to a source who spoke to The Mail, they were impressed with how she brought “humour and pathos to the film.”

The source reportedly added: “Everyone adored working with her. It’s very early days, but Barbara has been quite open about saying Phoebe would be her first choice to direct and co-write the next film.”

Online, fans have been reacting to the news, saying they’re “all for it” if true.

You can see some of the reactions here:

Pheobe Waller-Bridge directing the next James Bond movie is wild if true and I'm all for it! — 💜feji🦄 (@fejimanz) April 2, 2023

No Time To Die was a masterpiece and a perfect conclusion to the Craig Bond era; I think Phoebe Waller-Bridge can do a great job with full control on Bond https://t.co/hUTFJgxHI9 — Slyth 🎬 (@slythwalker_28) April 2, 2023

Given it wasn't her idea to kill Bond off, that feels abit too much like a baitey question.

She's an extremely talented screenwriter, so I'd love to see what she does on the films when she's not just brought in to a last minute script patch up. — Richard Grant (@rg252) April 4, 2023

Ohh yesss!! I believe that if Phoebe Waller-Bridge does direct and write the next film, she'll make history as the first woman to do so. If anyone deserves it, it's her. She's already familiar with the world of Bond and is an incredibly talented actress/screenwriter/producer!! — 4MSM (@YesIndeed4MSM) April 2, 2023

There is only so much you can do with the James Bond character after 25 films so how about a Paloma spinoff? Ana de Armas was amazing in the role & it was in big part due to Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing her dialogues. A standalone Paloma film written AND directed by PBW? Epic. https://t.co/R3VkcsGTsK pic.twitter.com/dpI3Q0RYtf — Phantom (@effoff1988) April 3, 2023

And Bradley Cooper’s version of A Star Is Born was his directorial debut & was very good in my opinion – so Phoebe Waller-Bridge directing for the first time on Bond 26 needn’t be a concern — Dale (@pumadale) April 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge will next be seen in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

Her role in the film had been teased since filming began last year, and has since been revealed to be Harrison Ford‘s character’s goddaughter.

“She’s a mystery and a wonder,” Waller-Bridge told Empire when discussing her character, Helena. The film’s director James Mangold added of the character that she’s “slippery, charming, the girl next door, a grifter” while Ford said that Helena is “a pioneer in ethical accounting”.

Waller-Bridge said it was in a meeting with Lucasfilm producer Kathleen Kennedy that she was convinced to take the role.

“Kathy was in London and asked to have dinner with me, and casually mentioned this,” Waller-Bridge said. “I immediately ordered ten bottles of wine. Then it was the fastest I’ve ever read a script; I came out of a sort of haze afterwards. I just couldn’t believe how much fun I had and how moved I was by it. And then I had a Zoom and screamed, ‘YES!’ at them all.”

Alongside Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the film’s cast includes John Rhys-Davies, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas and Oliver Richters.