Bond producer recalls “very sad” meeting with Amy Winehouse about recording theme song

James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has opened up about a “very sad” meeting she had with Amy Winehouse about recording the theme song.

A new documentary, The Sound Of 007, has explored the music of the Bond franchise, which sees Broccoli recalling a meeting with Winehouse about writing the theme song for 2008’s Quantum Of Solace.

“Well, that was a very very distressing meeting, [Winehouse] was not at her best and my heart really went out to her,” Broccoli says in the documentary, per Entertainment Weekly.

Advertisement

“She was very fragile emotionally and, you know, you understood how she could create such moving material, because she has a great depth of feeling and it was very very tragic.

“What an incredible talent, what an incredible voice, what an incredible person she was and it was very very sad.”

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas wrote the theme song for the last Bond film No Time To Die, and won an Oscar for their work on the track of the same name.

The pair worked with Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr on the track, with the latter saying that Eilish and her brother were “so classy”.

“They’re so classy and know that if you want to do a Bond theme, it’s about doing something that’s your sound,” Marr told NME. “I wanted to protect that, and in the end we just kept coming back to ‘reduce, reduce, reduce’. I think it’s a really powerful piece of music, considering it’s such a mainstream project.”

Advertisement

Reviewing the film, NME wrote: “No Time To Die producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson should be applauded for taking some bold risks. The gobsmacking ending, in fact, may be the biggest in Bond history.”