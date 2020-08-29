Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Memories Of Murder’ to be re-released in the UK

Bong Joon-ho’s Memories Of Murder is getting a re-release in the UK, 17 years after its original release.

The 2003 film starred Song Kang-Ho as Detective Park Doo-man, part of a team investigating a series of killings. The actor has worked with Bong on several films, including The Host, Snowpiercer and the Oscar-winning Parasite.

The movie has long been out of print on DVD but will now return to screens thanks to Curzon. Memories Of Murder will be remastered in 4K and shown in the cinema group’s theatres and on its Curzon Cinema VOD streaming platform from September 11.

The film also stars Kim Sang-kyung as Detective Seo Tae-yoon and Kim Roe-ha as Detective Cho Yong-koo. An official synopois reads: “In 1986 Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, after two women are found raped and murdered, Seoul detective Seo Tae-yoon is brought in to help local detective Park Doo-man with the investigation. As more bodies are found, the pair realise they have a serial killer on their hands.”

The movie was inspired by and loosely based on the man who is considered South Korea’s first serial killer, who is thought to have murdered 10 women in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

Meanwhile, Bong’s 2013 sci-fi film Snowpiercer was recently adapted into a new TV series, starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. In a four-star review, NME said: “The quality between the series’ 10 episodes is inconsistent, with the final chapters guilty of holding some cards back for the show’s already-confirmed second season. Those hesitant to revisit the story after Bong’s steampunk feature, however, should take the plunge.

“Snowpiercer is a stylish expansion on the world built by its predecessors that still carries a sting in its tail.”

Last year, Bong shared some details about two new films he was working on, including a new “horror-action” film. “I had a great time working on Parasite so I want to work on films on the scale of Parasite and Mother, one in Korean and one in English,” he said. “The Korean project is kind of like a horror film. Of course, I’m working on it so the genres will all be mixed but if you had to choose one genre it would be along the lines of horror.”