The 'Parasite' director finds the sight "mentally difficult"

Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho has said he’d never direct a Marvel movie because he can’t get on board with the “tight-fitting” costumes.

Read more: Marvel Cinematic Universe phase four: everything we know so far

The South Korean director was talking to Variety about the breakout hit of Parasite, and was asked if he’d ever consider directing a Marvel film.

“I have a personal problem,” his response began. “I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in movies, I can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes.

The director continued: “I’ll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult. I don’t know where to look, and I feel suffocated.

“Most superheroes wear tight suits, so I can never direct one. I don’t think anyone will offer the project to me either. If there is a superhero who has a very boxy costume, maybe I can try.”

Following the success of Parasite, Joon-Ho revealed last month that he’s currently working on two new films, and that one of these is a Korean language “horror-action”.

He explained: “I’ve had this idea since 2001, so I’ve been developing it for 18 years, and now I have an obsession. I really do have to shoot this movie…to give you one hint, it’s not a film you can shoot in NYC or Chicago: it only works if all the pedestrians on the street have the same skin tone.”