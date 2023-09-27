You can book to stay in Shrek’s swamp on Airbnb

Shrek fans can rent out a recreation of the character’s swamp in the Scottish Highlands.

The listing appeared on Airbnb on Tuesday (September 26), with guests able to stay within the swamp for a two-night stay for free from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29.

According to the listing, hosted by Eddie Murphy’s character Donkey from the film series, the swamp is a “mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered oasis” where guests can “relax in the ambiance of ‘earwax candlelight’”.

“I have to be honest – I love everything about the swamp: the boulder out front, the modest interiors, the seclusion (ideal for singing karaoke late into the night), you get the picture,” Donkey writes. “I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

To coincide with the swamp’s launch, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity, who provide Scotland’s most vulnerable children with respite through holiday breaks.

As noted on the listing, the two-night stay is “not a contest” and guests are responsible “for their own travel to and from Scotland”. The site is owned and operated by the Ardverikie Estate.

Booking opens for the two-night stay from Friday, October 13 at 6pm BST.

Created by DreamWorks Animation, the mainline Shrek film series spans four films in total, with the last being 2010’s Shrek Forever After. It has spawned several spin-offs, including two films centred on character Puss In Boots.

Earlier this year, Barbie fans could stay in a recreation of the doll’s Malibu dreamhouse on Airbnb.