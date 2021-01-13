Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen has detailed his preparation ahead of the film’s Mike Pence scene.

The actor explained that he hid in a men’s toilet for several hours before the moment in which he crashes Vice President Mike Pence’s speech at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference, dressed as Donald Trump.

“I’m often asked, ‘How does an actor prepare for a scene?’” Cohen told the Los Angeles Times. “And I prepared by waking up at one in the morning, driving to a motel, sitting in a chair for six hours while a prosthetics team changed my face to Donald Trump’s and then, yes, sneaking into CPAC and staying in a men’s lavatory for a number of hours.”

He added: “I had a phone, and I had one Coca-Cola. And I put little lines on the Coke bottle for how much I could drink per hour.

“In the meantime, I became familiar with the inner workings of the right-wing man more than anyone around. I know their diets. They need more roughage. It was a little too lively in there.”

Elsewhere, Sacha Baron Cohen also revealed last week that it’s unlikely Borat will ever return.

“I brought Borat out because of Trump,” he said. “There was a purpose to this movie, and I don’t really see the purpose to doing it again.

“So yeah, he’s locked away in the cupboard.”

In a three-star review of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, NME said: “There are still scenes of stunning impropriety, but they are fewer in number. It’s strange to say, given Twitter’s perpetual state of indignation, but a lot of what Borat says in this movie won’t seem scandalous.”