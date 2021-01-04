‘Borat 2’ star Maria Bakalova says it was her “duty” to complete Rudy Giuliani scene

Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova has said she felt a “duty” as an actor to complete the film’s controversial scene with Donald Trump‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Bakalova, who played Borat’s daughter Tutar in the recently-released sequel, posed as a journalist interviewing Giuliani in a scene that’s attracted widespread controversy.

Asked to explain the scene in a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, Bakalova said: “I knew who [Giuliani] was. I was afraid because Rudy is a lawyer, and he is the president’s lawyer. I am not an American and don’t know about American politics.

“But I knew that as an actor, it was my duty to do this scene to save the movie. I also knew that I wasn’t alone in the room because Sacha was hiding there. I knew that if something happened, I could make my exit.

She added: “But to be honest, my heart was definitely racing because it was an intense situation. The movie has been out for a few months, and everyone can see it and decide for themselves what to accept and believe.”

Last month, Bakalova said she believes that Rudy Giuliani “touched [her] first” in the film. Discussing the scene, which sees Giuliani and Bakalova retreat to a hotel room after an interview before Borat storms in, Bakalova said “I saw what you saw,” but added that “he touched me first”.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was released on Amazon Prime Video in November, and saw Sacha Baron Cohen reprise his role as the hapless Kazakh journalist returning to the US once more.

In a three-star review of the film, NME said: “There are still scenes of stunning impropriety, but they are fewer in number. It’s strange to say, given Twitter’s perpetual state of indignation, but a lot of what Borat says in this movie won’t seem scandalous.”