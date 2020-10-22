A 40-foot inflatable Borat statue floated down the River Thames today

A Borat statue was spotted floating down the River Thames today (October 22).

The 40-foot inflatable piece, depicting Sacha Baron Cohen’s hapless Kazakh journalist in his signature mankini, travelled from Tower Bridge to the London Eye and back again from 2pm.

One Twitter user shared a photo of the float with the caption: “Looks more like Lionel Richie.”

Advertisement

Author Caitlin Moran also commented in the installation, writing” “It’s on days like this I remember why I moved to London.”

It's on days like this I remember why I moved to London. https://t.co/BoRSr2OeNz — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) October 22, 2020

Amazon Prime Video also shared an installation on Edinburgh Castle. A mural of Borat was painted on the side with the message: “Wear Mask. Save Live.”

The same image also appeared on Arthur’s Seat, at St. Philip’s Cathedral, Cardiff’s Castle, Leeds’ clocktower of the Parkinson Building, and Glasgow’s College of Building and Printing.

Check out the full map of all the Borat installations here:

Keep your eyes peeled for tonight's 'project' 👀 #Borat pic.twitter.com/Eq0qomblCu — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

In a three-star review of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, NME said: “There are still scenes of stunning impropriety, but they are fewer in number.

“It’s strange to say, given Twitter’s perpetual state of indignation, but a lot of what Borat says in this movie won’t seem scandalous.”

Sacha Baron Cohen reprises his role as the titular character, and has written the screenplay alongside Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern.

The film, of which the full title is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is released in 240 different countries tomorrow (October 23).