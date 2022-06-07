‘Borat 2’ star Maria Bakalova lands “key role” in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’

Borat 2 star Maria Bakalova has joined the cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Character details are yet to be revealed but Deadline reports that the actress will play a “key role” in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Director James Gunn took to Twitter to confirm the casting, writing: “Yes yes yes, okay, I guess I should be surprised it took you guys this long to get this one. Maria Bakalova is incredible.”

Filming recently wrapped on the third Guardians movie, which will see Chris Pratt return as Peter Quill/Star-Lord along with Zoe Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Sean Gunn and Elizabeth Debicki.

Will Poulter will play the film’s main antagonist Adam Warlock, a powerful being created by the Sovereign to destroy the Guardians of the Galaxy. Peacemaker‘s Chukwudi Iwuji and The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles, along with a secret “unnamed actor”.

Yes yes yes, okay, I guess I should be surprised it took you guys this long to get this one. @MariaBakalova96 is incredible. #gotgvol3 https://t.co/4lPsmut3q7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 6, 2022

Bakalova is best known for playing Borat’s daughter in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, a role that landed her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She also recently featured in the Netflix pandemic comedy The Bubble and is now set to appear in the A24 slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Gunn announced that Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 had wrapped filming back in May. Taking to Twitter, he shared the news along with an image of some of the cast members.

“And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy,” he wrote. “I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled for release in the US on May 5, 2023.